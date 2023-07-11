The Hair Growth Brand Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Hair loss can affect anyone — even celebrities, as evidenced by Alyssa Milano, who experienced excessive shedding last year as a result of Covid-19 symptoms. The actor, who shared an honest glimpse into her experience via Twitter, offered product recommendations to followers right in the thick of her thinning hair experience. Among them, she said “Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously.”



These salon-quality products are typically on the pricier side, but for a limited time, you can snag 30 percent off of many Nioxin products thanks to Amazon Prime Day. With its celebrity support and almost 3,000 five star shopper reviews at Amazon, the brand’s strand-supporting shampoo and conditioner duo is worth considering.

Amazon

The Nioxin System 1 Scalp Cleansing Shampoo is a hair and scalp treatment that removes buildup — which, in turn, allows hair to flourish freely without blockage. While the brand does offer hair treatments with minoxidil (a popular topical medication for hair growth), this formula instead relies on peppermint extract; the ingredient stimulates blood flow to the scalp, which helps promote new growth and strengthen existing strands to prevent breakage and shedding over time. Salicylic acid, a dermatologist-loved ingredient for waxy buildup and excess sebum, also plays a role. Per the brand, the shampoo delivers optimal results when paired with its corresponding conditioner.

Amazon

Shoppers are impressed with the results of the Nioxin shampoo, leaving it more than 2,900 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they haven't had “further hair loss” since using the formula, while another shopper has used the product “for years” to help with thyroid-related hair loss. Yet another fan of the formula called it “life-changing” thanks to its effectiveness and an added bonus of volume enhancement after a single use.

Nioxin offers a bevy of targeted solutions for all hair types and textures. In addition to shampoo and conditioner that Milano mentioned, the brand offers thickening sprays and more robust hair loss treatments — many of which are also on sale for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for a healthier scalp and revived hair growth, shop the Nioxin System 1 Scalp Cleansing Shampoo and the corresponding conditioner on sale for 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

