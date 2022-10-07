The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a number of reasons why you could be losing hair, whether it’s genetic, stress, or one of Covid’s bizarre side effects. But regardless of the cause, there is one universal thing those who experience it can all agree on: wanting it back. Thinning hair plagues many — according to one recent study, up to 50 percent of women can expect to experience it. But there are ways to mitigate the amount of hair left at the bottom of your shower after each wash, and one of our favorite solutions is currently on sale.

Nioxin’s System 1 Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner set, typically $55, is on sale for just $45 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The brand has a range of six hair growth systems that are designed for different hair types and concerns. While there are sets for color-treated and bleached hair, System 1 is designed for thinning natural hair — meaning untreated and unprocessed. Both the one- and three-month supplies are on sale, though the latter offers a deeper discount.  

This set includes three products — the Cleanser Shampoo, Scalp Therapy Revitalizing Conditioner, and Scalp Hair Treatment — for a three-part routine designed to add thickness and fullness to thinning hair. Each step has its own purpose: The shampoo removes dirt and buildup, the conditioner strengthens, and the scalp treatment increases volume. All together, the system reduces additional hair loss and increases thickness all over. 

This brand is loved by Alyssa Milano, who took to Twitter to say that “Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped [her] tremendously" after experiencing Covid-related hair loss. Though, she’s not the only one to endorse the brand. 

Amazon customers agree on how effective this system is, with over 19,000 five-star ratings. One customer who was experiencing serious hair loss wrote that this treatment was recommended by their stylist. “I [had] been losing hair like crazy. I’m talking hair on my pillow when I [woke] up…and every time I would wash my hair I would lose [tons] in the shower,” They wrote. “[Then,] my stylist told me to try this product. I noticed a huge change in [my] hair loss [just] two weeks in.” Another customer also noted fast results, writing, “[Before,] I was losing handfuls of hair [when] I washed my hair…[But] by my third [time using this] shampoo, I hardly lost any.”

Quite a few reviewers also noted that this was their menopause holy grail, with one writing, “I cannot say enough good things about how this shampoo [and] conditioner changed my lifeless, unmanageable, post-menopausal hair back to the texture and volume I had in my 20’s.” Another noted that this set is the “only thing that I have found that works for [their] menopause [and] thyroid disease hair!”

If you’ve experienced hair loss, let this Alyssa Milano-approved, three-step set get your scalp back on track. And ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get the customer-loved set for just $45.

