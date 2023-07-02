I Tried the Hair Treatment Shoppers Say Makes Hair Look “Thicker and Healthier” — and It’s 30% Off Now

Within the first few minutes of stepping into the shower, I’m already pulling the straggly stray strands of loose hair off the rest of my body. Within five minutes, the tub is filled with enough small black clumps to rival the sprite army in Spirited Away. I’m fairly used to this routine after two years of watching my little shower friends gather around me, but I haven’t stopped searching for a solution to hold onto a little more of my hair. I’ve gone through countless hair masks, conditioning treatments, scalp scrubs, and more, all in hopes of reviving my once-voluminous head of hair. So when I find a product that makes my mane look a little more luscious, I waste no time buying it for myself — and that’s exactly what I did when I came across this on-sale Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment.

Amazon

The Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment is a spray-on formula that the brand recommends applying directly to the scalp. With ingredients like caffeine and niacinamide, this light serum-like spray increases circulation to the scalp while keeping it hydrated to promote hair growth. To be transparent, I haven’t used the spray for long, so I can’t speak to its efficacy. That being said, I’ve already seen a handful of its benefits. I have thin, naturally fine hair, but covering my scalp in the spray daily (as the brand recommends) doesn’t leave my hair looking greasy. It doesn’t have a strong scent, either; in fact, there’s hardly a fragrance at all, so it won’t clash with the aroma of your favorite shampoos and leave-in conditioners.

Shoppers also love how light the spray feels when applied. One reviewer lauded the serum’s ability to make their strands look “thicker and healthier.” They noted that while they avoid most serums due to their greasy consistency, this one is able to “tame” their hair without “drying out” their scalp or making hair overly oily. “Took a few times, but this has really turned my hair around,” said another shopper, whose hairdresser recommended the product. And there’s no review more convincing than this shopper’s testament, who said it “thickens hair immediately” and is “worth every penny.”

Hair loss sucks, and while there’s no treatment that can give you a full head of hair overnight, shoppers are turning to the Nioxin Thickening Treatment as the next best thing. Shop the on-sale spray while it’s 30 percent off at Amazon.