I Tried the Hair Treatment Shoppers Say Makes Hair Look “Thicker and Healthier” — and It’s 30% Off Now

One user even deemed it “worth every penny.”

By
Christina Oehler
Christina Oehler
Christina Oehler
Christina Oehler is a senior beauty commerce editor at InStyle and Shape. She pitches, writes, and edits everything from beauty and fashion to health and wellness content.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Early Prime Day Deals One-Off Deal: Hair Growth/Thickening Product
Photo:

Getty Images

Within the first few minutes of stepping into the shower, I’m already pulling the straggly stray strands of loose hair off the rest of my body. Within five minutes, the tub is filled with enough small black clumps to rival the sprite army in Spirited Away. I’m fairly used to this routine after two years of watching my little shower friends gather around me, but I haven’t stopped searching for a solution to hold onto a little more of my hair. I’ve gone through countless hair masks, conditioning treatments, scalp scrubs, and more, all in hopes of reviving my once-voluminous head of hair. So when I find a product that makes my mane look a little more luscious, I waste no time buying it for myself — and that’s exactly what I did when I came across this on-sale Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment

Amazon Prime Day Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment

Amazon

The Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment is a spray-on formula that the brand recommends applying directly to the scalp. With ingredients like caffeine and niacinamide, this light serum-like spray increases circulation to the scalp while keeping it hydrated to promote hair growth. To be transparent, I haven’t used the spray for long, so I can’t speak to its efficacy. That being said, I’ve already seen a handful of its benefits. I have thin, naturally fine hair, but covering my scalp in the spray daily (as the brand recommends) doesn’t leave my hair looking greasy. It doesn’t have a strong scent, either; in fact, there’s hardly a fragrance at all, so it won’t clash with the aroma of your favorite shampoos and leave-in conditioners.

Shoppers also love how light the spray feels when applied. One reviewer lauded the serum’s ability to make their strands look “thicker and healthier.”  They noted that while they avoid most serums due to their greasy consistency, this one is able to “tame” their hair without “drying out” their scalp or making hair overly oily. “Took a few times, but this has really turned my hair around,” said another shopper, whose hairdresser recommended the product. And there’s no review more convincing than this shopper’s testament, who said it “thickens hair immediately” and is “worth every penny.” 

Hair loss sucks, and while there’s no treatment that can give you a full head of hair overnight, shoppers are turning to the Nioxin Thickening Treatment as the next best thing. Shop the on-sale spray while it’s 30 percent off at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Related Articles
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9
Oprah
Oprah's Favorite Lip Tint, Footcare Essentials, and More Are Up to 56% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off
Anti-Aging Products
7 Under-$20 Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Shoppers in Their 70s Swear by for Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Affordable Amazon Handbags
Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now
Editor Picks Prime Day
I've Been an Amazon Shopping Editor for 4 Years, and I’m Buying These 5 Under-$65 Early Prime Day Deals
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
BLENCOT Tank Top
One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say
Nail Concealer
Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"
Roc Advanced Retinol Anti-Aging Beauty Product
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$18 Wrinkle Cream Gives Them “Youthful-Looking” Skin
Woman in t-shirt summer dress
Amazon Shoppers Call This Flattering, Comfortable Summer Dress With 24,700+ Perfect Ratings a "Must-Have"
Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
Amazon Has a Slew of Under-$40, Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
High Waisted Leggings for Women
The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off