New Mom Nikki Reed Reflects on 2017 with Nude Maternity Photo

For Nikki Reed, 2017 was a banner year. The Twilight alum and her husband, Ian Somerhalder, welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, in August—an event the new mom says left her forever changed.

To celebrate the close of a momentous year, on Monday, Reed, 29, shared a moving reflection about her motherhood journey on Instagram. "2017 you changed me forever," she wrote alongside a nude throwback photo of her baby bump taken by Somerhalder.

"You made me understand what it means to be human," the caption continues. "You made me a mom. You made me a true believer in a love I’d only ever dreamed of..."

Reed and Somerhalder aren't shy about waxing poetic on Instagram. In August, shortly after Bodhi's birth, Somerhalder, 39, published an emotional tribute to his wife while she was napping.

"You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it," he recalled of the previous nine months. "Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, Your husband."

Here's to plenty more cuteness from these two in 2018!