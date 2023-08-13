I Hate Wearing Bras, but This $22 Wire-Free Style From Amazon Changed My Mind

It feels like you have nothing on.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wireless Bra
Photo:

Niidor

Growing up, I was excited to start wearing bras like my mom and sisters. I remember my mom taking me to buy my first training bra like it was yesterday. But when I wore it to school the next day, I immediately noticed how uncomfortable it was. I fidgeted and fussed with the underwire and digging straps all day, and as soon as I got home, I immediately took it off. 

Fast forward to my mid-twenties, and not much has changed. Most days, I go without one or opt for pasties, but for special occasions, I prefer to wear a bra. So when my best friend invited me as her plus-one to her company's fundraiser dinner, I knew it was time to try out some new bras. But after trying out Niidors Wireless T-Shirt Bra from Amazon, I'm buying multiples of this bra because I'm wearing it nearly every day — it’s that comfortable.

Niidors Wireless T-Shirt Bra 

Amazon Niidor Women's Seamless Bra Invisible Wireless Bras Soft Comfy

Amazon

The t-shirt bra comes in six colors and ranges from size M through XXL. It comes in two different styles: One is sports bra-like with a racerback design, while the other features a more traditional bra style, with an adjustable hook-and-eye back closure perfect for wearing lower-cut shirts. There are thicker adjustable straps and gel grips on the bra that better distribute the weight across the chest, keep things in place, and offer lift and support. The fabric is buttery soft, breathable, and has a seamless design that is easily concealed under clothes.

I knew the dress I was planning to wear to the event had a low-cut back, so I opted for the traditional lower back style. When I slipped the dress over the bra, it didn't even look like I had a bra on. There weren't any harsh lines, and the back closure wasn't showing. 

I tried the bra out for a full day of errands and found that the thick straps didn’t dig into my shoulders, and there wasn't much adjustment needed throughout the day because the bra stayed securely in place. That fabric is what I imagine clouds feel like. It's so soft it feels like a second skin. It's lightweight and breathable, so it doesn't cause me to sweat, but it's substantial enough that I feel concealed. It offers great support and can even be worn for cardio and high-intensity workouts.

Shop Niidors Wireless T-Shirt Bra for support and lift you'll want to wear all day.

Amazon Niidor Women's Seamless Bra Invisible Wireless Bras Soft Comfy

Amazon
Amazon Niidor Women's Seamless Bra Invisible Wireless Bras Soft Comfy

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Skirt One-Off
The Best Thing I Bought Last Month Was This $25 Amazon Skirt That Looks Triple Its Price
I Have Been Reaching For The Same Easy To Style Transitional Staple Meghan Markle
I’m Already Prepping for Fall Outfits With My Go-To Transitional Staple Meghan Markle Also Wears
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Related Articles
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Snagging These 6 Under-$45 Transitional Dresses for Up to 76% Off
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These 6 Under-$45 Dresses I Can Style Into Fall
Amazon Skirt One-Off
The Best Thing I Bought Last Month Was This $25 Amazon Skirt That Looks Triple Its Price
Amazon Has Tons of End-of-Summer Fashion Deals With Discounts as High as 66%
Amazon Dropped an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With 4,000+ Deals for Up to 66% Off
My Sisters and I have all Been Wearing this Bra Years
My Sisters and I Have Been Wearing This Pretty Yet Unbelievably Comfortable Bra for a Decade
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Gel Nails Kit
My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
woman putting on a bra
Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less
Ag Jeans
I Finally Found Buttery Soft Jeans That Fit My Curvy Body and Are Comfy Enough to Sit in for 8 Hours
Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
Best Nursing Bras in 2023
18 Best Nursing Bras for Pregnancy Through Postpartum
Amazon Romper
My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail
Amazon Off-the-Shoulder Top
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most