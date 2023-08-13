I Hate Wearing Bras, but This $22 Wire-Free Style From Amazon Changed My Mind

Growing up, I was excited to start wearing bras like my mom and sisters. I remember my mom taking me to buy my first training bra like it was yesterday. But when I wore it to school the next day, I immediately noticed how uncomfortable it was. I fidgeted and fussed with the underwire and digging straps all day, and as soon as I got home, I immediately took it off.

Fast forward to my mid-twenties, and not much has changed. Most days, I go without one or opt for pasties, but for special occasions, I prefer to wear a bra. So when my best friend invited me as her plus-one to her company's fundraiser dinner, I knew it was time to try out some new bras. But after trying out Niidors Wireless T-Shirt Bra from Amazon, I'm buying multiples of this bra because I'm wearing it nearly every day — it’s that comfortable.

Niidors Wireless T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

The t-shirt bra comes in six colors and ranges from size M through XXL. It comes in two different styles: One is sports bra-like with a racerback design, while the other features a more traditional bra style, with an adjustable hook-and-eye back closure perfect for wearing lower-cut shirts. There are thicker adjustable straps and gel grips on the bra that better distribute the weight across the chest, keep things in place, and offer lift and support. The fabric is buttery soft, breathable, and has a seamless design that is easily concealed under clothes.

I knew the dress I was planning to wear to the event had a low-cut back, so I opted for the traditional lower back style. When I slipped the dress over the bra, it didn't even look like I had a bra on. There weren't any harsh lines, and the back closure wasn't showing.

I tried the bra out for a full day of errands and found that the thick straps didn’t dig into my shoulders, and there wasn't much adjustment needed throughout the day because the bra stayed securely in place. That fabric is what I imagine clouds feel like. It's so soft it feels like a second skin. It's lightweight and breathable, so it doesn't cause me to sweat, but it's substantial enough that I feel concealed. It offers great support and can even be worn for cardio and high-intensity workouts.

