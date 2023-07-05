Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack

It’s on sale for $25 at Amazon.

Published on July 5, 2023 @ 07:00PM

I can’t even tell you the number of times I’ve ditched an outfit I otherwise love because the bra situation just wasn’t working out. Either the straps were exposed, the bulky cups were poking out, or the band was creating an unsightly bulge at my back. I’ve looked for the solution in strapless bras, but to no surprise, they’ve left me with little to no support and the need to constantly re-adjust. I was about ready to give up on my search until I came across Amazon’s number one best-selling adhesive bra, the Niidor Invisible Sticky Bra, which is on sale for $25 ahead of Prime Day. 

This stick-on style has the best qualities of a strapless bra minus the hassle, thanks to its long-lasting adhesive that’s gentle on your skin, rewearable, and easy-to clean. And not only does this design keep the cups in place all day, but it allows for a completely backless silhouette, too (bye bye, back lines). As a result, you can wear tube tops, low-back dresses, spaghetti straps, deep V-necklines, and practically anything else in your summer wardrobe with ease. The adhesive bra is available in eight neutral colors and cup sizes A through G. 

Amazon Prime Day Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Nude

Amazon

As Amazon’s best-selling sticky bra, the Niidor style is clearly a shopper favorite — more than 3,000 people have purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One person with an E-sized bust said that for “the first day in [their] entire adult life,” they confidently “went outside in a spaghetti-strap tank-top, braless,” thanks to the adhesive style. The same shopper went on to call the bra “easy to use,” “extremely comfortable, and a “life-changing” addition to their wardrobe. A second reviewer, who wears a D cup, confirmed that the best-seller is “hands down the most comfortable bra [they’ve] ever owned.” 

The adhesive bra provides all-day support, too, according to the same shopper from above who went on to say that it “held up all day and night in Texas heat.” Plus, they wore it to “a concert with plenty of dancing and moving around,” and it had “plenty of stickiness.” Another customer said the “super sticky” style “stays in place even through sweat,” making it great for the summer. 

Head to Amazon to shop the Niidor Adhesive Bra while it’s still on sale, and browse through more discounted sticky bra options, below. 

