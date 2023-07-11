Shoppers With 38DD Chests Are "Very Impressed" With This Best-Selling Sticky Bra That Doesn’t Budge

I clearly remember my first strapless bra. It was, and continues to be, one of the most difficult pieces to wear. It would slip down just by walking, gave me zero support, and was more of a hassle than a solution (ladies, you know exactly what I’m talking about). I only wish I would’ve discovered Niidor’s Adhesive Strapless Sticky Bra before I put up with years of unsatisfactory results.

Niidor’s Adhesive Strapless Sticky Bra has racked up more than nearly 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it the site’s best-selling option in the adhesive bra category. It’s not surprising why, as its top-notch qualities have shoppers deeming it “life-changing.”.

The coveted bra is available in cup sizes A through G and colors like beige and black. Contrary to traditional bras, this option swaps tight straps and digging underwire for a skin-friendly gummy adhesive. The powerful sticky material stays on your chest without falling off, while the lightweight and breathable design makes it comfortable to wear for hours on end. Most alluring is its innovative design, which is great for an array of occasions from weddings to casual dates. The strapless, backless construction is perfect for everything from tube dresses and tops with thin straps to low-back garments. The sticky bras’ V-shaped design seamlessly hides under plunging necklines, while the center clasp closure provides a little lift and push.



To wear, position the cups one at a time on your desired location and gently press down on your skin, then hook them together using the front clasp. Removing the cups is just as easy — slowly peel back each side, rinse with soap and water, and lay out to dry. Your bra will be ready to use again and again, as long as you take good care of it.

Amazon customers are simply obsessed with the bra. One 38DD shopper said they were “very impressed” with the quality, claiming the sticky bra stayed put through a total body workout. Another reviewer said they felt “confident and sexy” wearing it and even called the bra “life-changing.” Even better, an Amazon shopper called the bra “absolute heaven,” deeming it “hands down the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned. “Plenty of stickiness,” they noted. “[It] held up all day and night in Texas heat and a concert with plenty of dancing.” But it’s okay if you’re still a little bit skeptical; one shopper who said sticky bras have always been a “hit or miss” for them claimed Niidor’s Adhesive Strapless Sticky Bra changed their mind and turned them into a strapless bra convert.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Niidor’s Adhesive Strapless Sticky Bra, Amazon Prime Day is the time to do so. Lock in the discounted sticky bra for less while you still can.



