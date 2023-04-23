Nicole Richie Gave Poison Ivy Vibes in a Sheer Green Gown at Her Sister Sofia's Wedding

This weekend, Sofia Richie got married to her music executive boyfriend Elliot Grainge on the gorgeous grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. And while the bride wore custom Chanel for her walk down the aisle and other wedding festivities, her older sister Nicole Richie opted for a low-key look that blended in with the landscaped gardens during the rehearsal dinner.



Wearing a sheer olive-colored gown with a halter neckline and ivy-like three-dimensional appliqués that covered her chest and traveled down to her waist, Nicole's Alberta Ferretti dress matched the venue's lush greenery. The gown's pleated skirt skimmed the ground and revealed a pair of black strappy sandals underneath. Meanwhile, her hair was worn down in loose waves, and she finished off her beauty look with pink lipstick and subtly smoky eyes.



Nicole Richie Instagram

On the actual wedding day, Nicole slipped on a striking black gown with a sculptural one-shoulder silhouette and a small-scale train. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a stack of sparkly bracelets on one wrist, and graphic winged liner. Her blonde hair was slicked back into a sleek bun with a side part.



Nicole shared her jaw-dropping style moments on Instagram, as well as a photo documenting a sweet sister moment between herself and Sofia. Ahead of the ceremony, Nicole was pictured straightening out the embellished train of her sister's dress, as Sofia looked back with a smile.

"love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," Nicole captioned the heartwarming snap.