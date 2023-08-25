Nicole Kidman's Outfit-Elevating Staple Is Genius for Fluctuating Fall Weather

Meghan Markle wore a similar style.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Nicole Kidman Wore the Comfortable, Transitional Wardrobe Staple
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

I am obsessed with fall; I think pumpkin spice lattes are just right, believe there’s nothing better than low-lit candles, and can’t get enough of the seasonal style. But those few weeks in between summer and fall, when the weather seems to constantly be either too warm, too cold, or somewhere in-between, always stumps me. Do I wear a skirt or pants? Will I be too hot in a long sleeve shirt? Is it time for boots, or should I stick to sandals? Thankfully, Nicole Kidman wore a top that answered all of my questions.

In a recent Instagram post, Kidman wore a turtleneck tank top alongside Reese Witherspoon. The black, sleeveless shirt featured slight ribbing, hugged her silhouette, and paired seamlessly with her light-washed jeans. What makes it so special is its capability to be worn throughout all seasons. Style the top with a lightweight cardigan during the spring, wear it alone during the summer, throw on a teddy bear jacket once fall comes around, and layer it over a cashmere sweater when winter hits. It eliminates that in-between seasons confusion, providing you with an easy and versatile shirt that meets all of your needs. 

Madewell Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank

Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank

Madewell

Naked Wardrobe Turtleneck Top

Nordstrom Turtleneck Top Naked Wardrobe

Nordstrom

You won’t only be reaching for this Kindman-inspired top because of its multi-seasonal characteristics, but also because of its timeless allure. There’s something about a sleek top that exudes elegance, and this shirt is no different. Stars like Meghan Markle have proven this by wearing the effortlessly chic fashion choice on repeat, making me believe it’s here to stay. And the fact that it pairs with virtually everything in your wardrobe only strengthens that point.

This Everlane Funnel-Neck Tank is a great lookalike option for Kidman’s stylish top. The stretchy, ribbed material helps contour your figure, while highlighting the shoulders and accentuating the neck. Meanwhile, this Rag & Bone turtleneck tank offers even more coverage with a climbing neckline that’s great for chilly fall days and a warm cocoa color that screams autumn.  

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank

Everlane

Rag & Bone Irina Turtleneck Ponte Tank

Nordstrom Rag & Bone Irina Turtleneck Ponte Tank

Nordstrom

Kidman can wear the classy turtleneck tank, and I can talk about how great it is, but unless you try it out for yourself, you may never understand the impact it can have on your wardrobe. Shop more Kidman-inspired tops, below. 

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater Shell

J.Crew Rollneck sweater shell

J.Crew

Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Mockneck Tank

Nordstrom Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Mock Neck Tank

Nordstrom

Spanx Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank

Spanx Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank

Spanx

Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Reformation

Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Turtleneck Rib Top

Nordstorm Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Turtleneck Rib Top

Nordstorm

