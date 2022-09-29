Nicole Kidman's “Favorite” Nighttime Skincare Products Are Surprisingly Only $20 Each

Nicole Kidman is well on her way to becoming a beauty mogul. Not only is the actress an investor and brand advocate for Vegamour, she’s also a brand ambassador and strategic partner for skincare brand Seratopical Revolution.

I hadn’t heard of the brand until recently. Obviously, Nicole Kidman was the initial draw to the brand, but once I saw its products, I was intrigued. All of Seratopical Revolution’s products are 100 percent plant-based, alcohol-free (important for my sensitive and dry skin girlies), and formulated with a proprietary blend of peptides. Kidman has been working with the brand since 2020, and she tells InStyle that thanks to two of Seratopical Revolution’s products, her nighttime skincare routine is not only pared down — it’s affordable, too.

Seratopical Revolution’s Dark Spot Correcting Gleaming Skin Brightener and Adoring Eye Firming Serum are “two of [Kidman’s] favorite nighttime products.”

Seratopical Revolution’s Dark Spot Correcting Gleaming Skin Brightener

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

“Gleaming Brightener truly helps to reduce the discoloration and even dark spots that we all get,” Kidman says. Besides the signature peptides, the licorice root extract in the formula packs a heavy punch. The ingredient has been shown to slow the production of an enzyme called tyrosinase, one of the root causes of dark spots. It also fades existing spots, is anti-inflammatory, and is packed with wrinkle-reducing antioxidants.

Seratopical Revolution Adoring Eye Firming Serum

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

The Firming Eye Serum is Kidman’s “go-to eye serum… It’s so luxurious and effective,” she says. The peptide complex does its job by promoting the production of collagen, tightening skin, and improving its texture. It’s aided by hyaluronic acid’s hydrating and skin-plumping benefits. Lastly, there’s coriander seed oil, which is an incredibly underutilized ingredient that tightens skin and reverses UV damage, reducing signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

The two skincare products sound like they really pack a punch, and unlike some incredibly expensive celebrity routines, Kidman’s will only cost you $40. Head to Amazon to see the rest of the plant-based products.

