Nicole Kidman's Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress

And she's keeping the opera glove trend alive.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 05:57PM
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Photo:

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has never been one to shy away from a fashion risk (recall her sequined parrot-embellished SAG Awards dress or her tweed Chanel suit, sans shirt). So, when the actress arrived to the launch event for her new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that was more cutout than gown, it wasn't surprising in the least bit —  though it still left us stunned.

The chiffon gown featured a frilly rosette detail along the high neckline that flowed into a breezy floor-length flyaway detail. A massive diamond-shaped cutout left the majority of her midsection exposed, until it got cut off by a ruched waist. She styled the A-line dress with matching strappy heels and she accessorized with sheer opera gloves, a clutch, and diamond stud earrings. Her blonde hair was pulled into a low ponytail with face-framing strands left out in the front.

Before changing into her evening attire, Kidman wore a daytime look that consisted of a gray Ferragamo pantsuit with a boxy jacket and tailored trousers paired with a white V-neck tee and black pointed-toe boots. She added pearl and diamond Mikimoto earrings and a smattering of rings, and her blonde hair was worn straight with a middle part.

Nicole Kidman Gray Suit Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London

Getty Images

The Taylor Sheridan-created series, which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, will premiere on the streaming platform July 23. According to Deadline, the thriller is inspired by a real-life U.S. military program. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor.

