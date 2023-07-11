Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress

Nicole Kidman has never been one to shy away from a fashion risk (recall her sequined parrot-embellished SAG Awards dress or her tweed Chanel suit, sans shirt). So, when the actress arrived to the launch event for her new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that was more cutout than gown, it wasn't surprising in the least bit — though it still left us stunned.

The chiffon gown featured a frilly rosette detail along the high neckline that flowed into a breezy floor-length flyaway detail. A massive diamond-shaped cutout left the majority of her midsection exposed, until it got cut off by a ruched waist. She styled the A-line dress with matching strappy heels and she accessorized with sheer opera gloves, a clutch, and diamond stud earrings. Her blonde hair was pulled into a low ponytail with face-framing strands left out in the front.

Before changing into her evening attire, Kidman wore a daytime look that consisted of a gray Ferragamo pantsuit with a boxy jacket and tailored trousers paired with a white V-neck tee and black pointed-toe boots. She added pearl and diamond Mikimoto earrings and a smattering of rings, and her blonde hair was worn straight with a middle part.

Getty Images

The Taylor Sheridan-created series, which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, will premiere on the streaming platform July 23. According to Deadline, the thriller is inspired by a real-life U.S. military program. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor.