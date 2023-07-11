Celebrity Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress And she's keeping the opera glove trend alive. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 05:57PM Photo: Getty Images Nicole Kidman has never been one to shy away from a fashion risk (recall her sequined parrot-embellished SAG Awards dress or her tweed Chanel suit, sans shirt). So, when the actress arrived to the launch event for her new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that was more cutout than gown, it wasn't surprising in the least bit — though it still left us stunned. The chiffon gown featured a frilly rosette detail along the high neckline that flowed into a breezy floor-length flyaway detail. A massive diamond-shaped cutout left the majority of her midsection exposed, until it got cut off by a ruched waist. She styled the A-line dress with matching strappy heels and she accessorized with sheer opera gloves, a clutch, and diamond stud earrings. Her blonde hair was pulled into a low ponytail with face-framing strands left out in the front. Before changing into her evening attire, Kidman wore a daytime look that consisted of a gray Ferragamo pantsuit with a boxy jacket and tailored trousers paired with a white V-neck tee and black pointed-toe boots. She added pearl and diamond Mikimoto earrings and a smattering of rings, and her blonde hair was worn straight with a middle part. Getty Images Nicole Kidman’s Flawless Met Gala Skin Called on This Facelift in a Bottle That’s Selling Fast The Taylor Sheridan-created series, which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, will premiere on the streaming platform July 23. According to Deadline, the thriller is inspired by a real-life U.S. military program. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor.