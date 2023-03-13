Nicole Kidman's Dewy Oscars Look Was Thanks to the Moisturizer Shoppers Say Makes Skin Look "Flawless"

Dewy skin + sparkly gown = an Oscars win.

Published on March 13, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Nicole Kidman Oscars Moisturizer
The most anticipated night on television has officially arrived — and in case you don’t know what we’re referring to, the 95th Oscars ceremony is all anyone in the fashion and beauty world can talk about right now. Why, you ask? We see some of the most iconic, stunning, jaw-dropping looks of the entire year on the red carpet — and Nicole Kidman’s Armani Privé gown was among them with its big flower appliques and thigh-high slit; it’s going to be living rent-free in our minds for weeks to come. 

Kidman’s floor-length gown was a big part of the reason why her Oscars look is going to be cemented into the award show’s best-dressed history, but we all know an outfit is only as good as its accompanying beauty, and Kidman wasn’t playing around with hers. The actress’ long, sleek hair and flawless complexion also played a large part, which celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher achieved by using a slew of Seratopical Revolution products

To achieve Kidman’s glowy, hydrated red-carpet complexion, Deenihan Fisher relied on a  a soon-to-launch eye cream from the brand that reduces the appearance of fine lines, but the hero product was undeniably the Freedom Day and Night moisturizer because, well, smooth skin! The actress, who’s been a brand ambassador and strategic partner for the skincare line since 2020, once told InStyle that the reason she loves using Seratopical Revolution is because “it makes my skin smooth and hydrated,” which is incredibly evident from last night's appearance. 

The ultra-hydrating moisturizer behind Kidman’s plump skin is packed with plant-based ingredients that increase the skin’s elasticity and firmness without clogging pores. Plus, the brand’s signature, über-powerful Proprietary Triple Peptide blend (or P3P) boosts collagen while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Together, they’re a skincare win!

What’s more, moisturizers of this caliber can certainly cost a pretty penny, but this Kidman-used option is a reasonable $36. And, according to shoppers who’ve tried it out for themselves, it’s 100 percent worth it. Reviewers call it a “game changer” for their routine and credit it for making their skin glow and look “flawless.” Several shoppers also pointed out that it’s non-greasy and sinks into the skin almost immediately while making your complexion appear more hydrated.

It’s no wonder Kidman relied on such a standout lineup for one of TV’s biggest nights. Shop the Seratopical Revolution Freedom Day and Night moisturizer for yourself to see it work its magic on your skin.

