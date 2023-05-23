Nicole Kidman Elevated Her Workout Look in a Flattering Jacket That’s Been Worn by Kate Middleton

So many shoppers confess to owning it in multiple colors.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nicole Kidman Sported This Wildly Popular, Kate Middleton Worn-Jacket on a Walk with Reese Witherspoon
Photo:

MEGA

As much as I’m looking forward to summer, this weird period of transitional weather is bumming me out. Right now, for instance, I'm sitting at my desk in shorts, a fleece, and slippers with the window fully open, oscillating between feeling too cold and too hot. Reese Witherspoon apparently also felt this struggle too while on a May walk with fellow A-lister Nicole Kidman as she attempted to stay cool in sporty shorts and a big T-shirt. Kidman, on the other hand, wore a lightweight layer that’s instantly recognizable to just about every activewear lover: The Lululemon Define Jacket.

Nicole Kidman Sported This Wildly Popular, Kate Middleton Worn-Jacket on a Walk with Reese Witherspoon

MEGA

Currently available in 13 colors, including seasonal tidal teal, mango dream, and ultra-trendy pink flush, this silky smooth zip-up is one piece that’s put the brand on the map. In fact, fellow household names like Kate Middleton, Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, and (fittingly) Reese Witherspoon all have one in their closet. In addition to its smooth, moisture-wicking material, the draw of the Define Jacket is how flattering and functional it is. The sleek shape hugs your sides, contouring to and highlighting your curves. Meanwhile, large front pockets keep your phone and other necessities secure while mesh ventilation panels keep the interior cool and breathable.

Shop now: $118; lululemon.com

In addition to its celebrity fans, the Define Jacket has remained wildly popular for years thanks to rave reviews from fans. It’s “super flattering and comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “I have five of these and can’t get enough of them,” noted another fan. “I always get a lot of compliments,” they continued, noting that the fit of the jacket gives them a “snatched” look. A third dubbed it a “staple piece of clothing” and a “must have” that they can “throw on with almost anything.”

To be upfront about my bias, I must admit that almost every woman in my family, from my 80-year-old grandmother to my 16-year-old cousin, owns, loves, and wears the Define Jacket on repeat. It gives otherwise basic legging outfits an intentional touch of sleek, sporty, put-togetherness in a way that sweatshirts can’t — just one reason why it’s the pick of royals and A-listers known for their chic style. Shop the workout jacket for $118 at Lululemon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Cariuma Sneaker Launch
The Ultra-Comfy Summer Sneaker Helen Mirren Wears Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Its Latest Makeover
Kate Middleton's Latest Sandal Pick Is "So Comfortable," According to Shoppers, and They're 50% Off
Kate Middleton Just Broke Out Her Go-To Comfy Heels for the Season — and We Found Them for 45% Off
Amazon's Summer Dress Storefront Has Over 200 New Styles â These Are My Top 5 Picks
Amazon Just Dropped 200+ New Summer Dresses, and I’m Adding These 5 Flattering Styles to My Cart
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Sydney Sweeney
S​​ydney Sweeney Wore the Cool-Girl Summer Uniform That’s Sexy and Practical
Meghan Markle Wore These Sold-Out Gemstone Hoops, but We Found a Lookalikes Starting at $TK
I Can’t Stop Thinking About Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Gemstone Hoops, So I Found 10 Similar Pairs
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like âPajamasâ â and Theyâre on Sale for $20
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon
Rent the Runway sale on Amazon
Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon
Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day
Pre-MDW Fashion/Shoes/Skincare Nordstrom Roundup
Nordstrom’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 27,000+ Deals, but These Are the 16 Best for Up to 64% Off
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
34DDD Supportive Bikini
People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Looked Ethereal in This Practical Summer Basic
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Woman Wearing Black Shapewear from Target
Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand
The Hair Growth Brand Behind Nicole Kidmanâs âFavoriteâ Shampoo Just Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale
The Hair Growth Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Just Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most