Nicole Kidman Chopped Off All of Her Hair for Her Latest Role

And managed to chill in the most photogenic bathtub, ever.

Published on September 6, 2023 @ 12:38PM
Nicole Kidman Expats
Photo:

Courtesy Prime Video

While she's absolutely no stranger to transformation, Nicole Kidman's next role might have her sporting her shortest hair, ever. Today, Prime Video shared the first images from Expats, a limited series set to debut in 2024. In the show, which stars Kidman alongside Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Jack Huston, Ruby Ruiz, and Amelyn Pardenilla, everyone's favorite Oscar-winning can-can dancer and AMC ambassador has blonde hair that barely grazes her chiseled jaw.

According to Prime Video, the six-part limited series is based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates, by Janice Y. K. Lee. With star power like Kidman, Blue (Never Have I Ever), and Yoo (Smoking Tigers) on board, it's not surprising that Lulu Wang (The Farewell) is producing and directing.

The series is set in the "tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong" and focuses on three American women — Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) — who come together after an unexpected family tragedy. The photos from the series show Kidman lying in a translucent purple tub and, of course, sporting her short bob.

Nicole Kidman Expats

Courtesy Prime Video

Expats will premiere an episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8. In addition to starring in the series, Kidman also served as an executive producer.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana

Mike Marsland/WireImage

More recently, Kidman (with long hair) starred alongside Zoë Saldaña in Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, and 2024 seems to be stacked for her, too. She'll be in Netflix's A Family Affair with Zac Efron (the two also worked together on 2012's The Paperboy) and a newly married Joey King.

