Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing Underneath Her Red Chanel Tweed Jacket at the 2023 ACM Awards

Nicole Kidman took a detour from her signature red carpet style at the 2023 ACM Awards. Known for leaning more elegant than edgy when it comes to her wardrobe, nine times out of ten, the actress will wear a frilly gown to an award show over anything else — however, her outfit last night was the ultimate exception.

Walking the red carpet alongside her husband Keith Urban — who was a performer and a presenter at the country music ceremony — Nicole wore a terracotta Chanel tweed pantsuit that was covered in sparkly embellishments. She opted to go sans shirt (and bra) underneath the chevron-lined blazer and buttoned only one button, showing off layers of gold necklaces that draped down to her torso. Her matching flared pants revealed a pair of simple black sandals below, as well as a coordinating deep red pedicure.

Getty

Kidman's beauty look included rosy cheeks, a dark coral lip, and her long strawberry-blonde hair styled sleek and straight.

Urban also suited up for the occasion, wearing a black blazer, dress pants, and a vest that highlighted his bare chest. The couple put on a loved-up display on the red carpet, holding hands and laughing as they made their way inside the venue.

Ahead of the award show, Keith revealed the secret to his successful marriage with Nicole while speaking with Fox News. "It’s always family first," he told the outlet, adding: "It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."