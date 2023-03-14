Nicola Peltz Addressed Those Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors

"No one ever wants to write the nice things."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 01:04PM
Ever since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in a lavish multi-day ceremony, rumors of a feud between Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have been circulating the internet. But in Cosmopolitan's April issue, Peltz is debunking the alleged rift once and for all.

"I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud," she told the publication. "I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

On the cover of the famed lifestyle publication's The Couples issue, Peltz wore a silver, studded minidress and matching sky-high platform shoes. Her brown hair was styled in loose waves and parted down the middle, and she accessorized with a silver choker, bracelet, and a smattering of rings.

Nicola Peltz Cosmopolitan Cover

Peltz also recently supported Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show, alongside the Beckham crew.

ICYMI, word of potential animosity between Nicola and Victoria started spreading last year. The Daily Mail initially reported that the wedding and Nicola's Valentino bridal gown, had become sources of tension between her and the fashion designer. But Brooklyn and Nicola eventually shut down those rumblings with a joint interview with Variety, during which Brooklyn said, "Everyone gets along, which is good."

Nicola even went into details about the process of picking her dress, saying she wanted to have Beckham design it but it wasn't feasible. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she explained at the time. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started."

