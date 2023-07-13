All About Nicola Coughlan's Custom, Sustainable Wiederhoeft 'Barbie' Premiere Dress

Meet Diamond Barbie.

Published on July 13, 2023
Nicola Coughlan at the Barbie premiere in London
The Barbie press tour has already gone down in fashion history as one of the best of all time. Of course, Margot Robbie's series of referential looks have been a significant reason why, but Robbie's co-stars have brought their style A-game in looks that serve in Barbie World and beyond.

Case in point: Nicola Coughlan, who plays Diplomat Barbie in the film, hit the pink carpet at the London premiere on Wednesday in a custom corseted silver dress by New York-based designer Wiederhoeft. Not only is the look a crystal dream, it's also secretly sustainable as it was created using fabrics exclusively made from Tencel™ LUXE filament yarn and Tencel™ Lyocell fibers. According to the brand, these fibers are "derived from sustainable wood sources and produced using eco-responsible production processes." The dress is also hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Close up of Nicola Coughlan's Barbie premiere dress

Naoko Maeda

Like Robbie, Coughlan's look is inspired by a favorite Barbie, "Sparkle-Eyes Barbie," and imagined by her stylist Aimee Croysdill in collaboration with Wiederhoeft.

Behind the scenes Nicola Coughlan Barbie premiere

Naoko Maeda

In an Instagram post sharing her look, Coughlan shared the story of how she landed her Barbie dream role. "I auditioned for Barbie back in January 22 when I was on holiday with friends, I’d packed one random hot pink dress I hadn’t worn at all and when I had to make my audition tape I thought- this is fate, I have a dress in Barbie Pink!" she wrote in the caption, adding that once she got the part, she wasn't sure she would be able to make it work due to scheduling. "So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes."

Nicola Coughlan at the Barbie premiere in London

Billie Scheepers at One Represents Ltd  

"I don’t have the words to describe this movie, when I wasn’t beaming at the screen with how joyful it made me, or laughing so hard at Ryan Gosling (immediate Oscar TBH) it made me cry unexpected tears. Greta and Noah have written the most beautiful, hilarious script and Margot has made it come to life- not only as the perfect Barbie but as an incredible producer," she added in the heartfelt post.

Lastly, she said, "It’s just the most special thing I’ve seen in a long, long, long time and I can’t wait to watch it again 💖" and added "a huge thank you to the team who made this Barbie feel fresh out the box."

