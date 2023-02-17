Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown

While we not-so-patiently await for the third season (and Penelope/Colin love story) of Bridgerton (Netflix, please make haste!), Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) is giving us a little taste of the Regency era we've all been so desperately missing.

On Thursday, the actress attended the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours in London (not to be confused with the Cali location) while wearing a custom Christopher Kane latex gown with long sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline accented by a surprising sheer tulle overlay that more so channeled the opulent gowns of Bridgerton rather than The Matrix, like the rest of her dress did.

She paired the shiny floor-length dress with matching platform heels, and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a coordinating ring. Her long blonde hair was parted down the middle and pushed behind her ears and shoulders, and her glam included a peach lip and a brown smoky eye.

Coughlan also shared the look to her Instagram with a selfie calling the dress a "latex masterpiece."

While Penelope has already played a major role in the series so far (no spoilers here), this season, we'll get a chance to watch her love story unfold. There's no update on the series's return, but Coughlan is keeping busy with a couple other projects. The actress is set to make an appearance in the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as a film titled Seize Them!