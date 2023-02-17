Celebrity Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown Dominatrix meets Bridgerton. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 @ 12:43PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images While we not-so-patiently await for the third season (and Penelope/Colin love story) of Bridgerton (Netflix, please make haste!), Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) is giving us a little taste of the Regency era we've all been so desperately missing. On Thursday, the actress attended the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours in London (not to be confused with the Cali location) while wearing a custom Christopher Kane latex gown with long sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline accented by a surprising sheer tulle overlay that more so channeled the opulent gowns of Bridgerton rather than The Matrix, like the rest of her dress did. Nicola Coughlan Spills The Tea on Why Everyone In 'Bridgerton' Season Two Has Such Glowy Skin She paired the shiny floor-length dress with matching platform heels, and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a coordinating ring. Her long blonde hair was parted down the middle and pushed behind her ears and shoulders, and her glam included a peach lip and a brown smoky eye. Coughlan also shared the look to her Instagram with a selfie calling the dress a "latex masterpiece." While Penelope has already played a major role in the series so far (no spoilers here), this season, we'll get a chance to watch her love story unfold. There's no update on the series's return, but Coughlan is keeping busy with a couple other projects. The actress is set to make an appearance in the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as a film titled Seize Them!