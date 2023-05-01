Nick Jonas Expertly Coordinated His Man-Bag With Priyanka Chopra's Knitted Dress

Real men carry purses.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on May 1, 2023 @ 09:30AM
First, Jacob Elordi was spotted toting around a tiny purse, and, now, Nick Jonas is the latest heartthrob to embrace the man-bag, or as some call it, the "murse." 

On Sunday, Nick stepped out for a low-key date with his wife Priyanka Chopra in New York City with an aqua blue crossbody bag slung across his chest, which coordinated perfectly with the embroidered detailing on the actress's knitted dress. Aside from his brightly-colored handbag, the rest of Nick's outfit was relatively tame, and he paired a brown leather Varsity-style jacket with a matching hoodie, tailored gray slacks, and white sneakers.

Chopra, for her part, wore a cobalt-blue sweater dress with a mock neckline and a turquoise pattern on the hem. A black wool coat topped off her outfit, and she accessorized with black suede pointed-toe boots, a black leather chain-strapped shoulder bag, and gold hoops. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, while her makeup included a soft pink lip, rosy cheeks, and smoky eyes. 

Nick and Priyanka's latest outing came just a day ahead of the 2023 Met Gala. The annual fashion event holds a special place in their relationship, as that's where the couple's love story initially began. In 2017, both Jonas and Chopra were dressed by Ralph Lauren at the event and took their first-ever photo together on the museum's iconic steps.

Afterwards, Priyanka was asked by Andy Cohen if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between her and Nick, to which she coyly replied: "We didn't have time yet. Maybe the next time we meet?"

