Nick Jonas's Bring-Your-Daughter-to-Work Photos Are the Sweetest Things You'll See Today

Nick Jonas isn't a normal dad, he's a bona fide rock star dad. And while some proud fathers can bring their kiddos to work to show off their 9-to-5s, those special little trips probably don't look anything like what a Jonas dad can offer. In his latest Instagram post, Jonas shared images of his daughter Malti, who managed to check out a Jonas Brothers soundcheck before the band's big show in New York City. Malti, who is just 19 months old, had drumsticks in her tiny hands as her dad prepped for his Yankee Stadium extravaganza. Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," Jonas wrote alongside the photos, which were also shared by photographer Nicolas Gerardin. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers 📸 @nicolasgerardin." Other photos in Jonas's carousel showed Chopra in a tiny checkered bra top and Malti getting fitted with noise-canceling headphones.

Chopra offered up a few words of encouragement after the Jonas Brothers' first show over the weekend.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas," Chopra captioned her photos from the concert on Instagram. "MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽."

Instagram/nicolasgerardin

Jonas spoke to People about having Malti on tour with him, saying that the experience was "amazing" and having Malti and her cousins together for the tour was unbelievable.

“She loves music, so it’s fun to have her there,” he said. “This is the first time [I’m] touring as a father, and it’s a crazy new adventure every day. I think it’s the greatest part of still getting to do this with them now, is to see that the second generation of Jonases are going to experience it and make it fresh for all of us in a whole new way. It’s going to be amazing.”