Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'

"I have a feeling there's nudity in that," she said.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 04:02PM
And Just Like That
Photo:

Getty Images

Fans of '00s rom-coms (and HBO sexy-coms) have reason to celebrate. Not only is the world prepping for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw's "happy reunion" on And Just Like That ...'s second season, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett are reuniting for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the third installment of the beloved 2002 fish-out-of-water comedy. While Vardalos didn't reveal any plot details for either project, she did let fans in on a little tidbit that'll have them wondering about just how much of Aidan Shaw will be on display when the Sex and the City revival show returns.

"He told me something right before he went to film," Vardalos told Entertainment Tonight. "He got in really good shape. So, I have a feeling there's nudity in that. I have a feeling. John's vegan now, so he looks good."

And Just Like That

Getty Images

Last month, Corbett's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a very revealing (in terms of plot, that is) snapshot to her Instagram.

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker captioned the photo, which showed Carrie and Aidan kissing. She confirmed the character's return to the show in September 2022.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra of Aidan's homecoming. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She promised that season 2 will include "an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson and Lady Diana
Sarah Ferguson Said She and Princess Diana Were Arrested at Her Hen Party
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Says the Weirdest Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried Is Rectal Ozone Therapy
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’
Kendall Jenner VF Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Mermaid Gown to the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party
Lady Gaga Oscars 2023 Performance
Lady Gaga Appeared Makeup-Free During Her Oscars Performance
Oscar's Couples Red Carpet Roundup
All the PDA Moments You Missed at the 2023 Oscars
Olivia Wilde 2023 VF Oscar After Party
Olivia Wilde Wore a Tiny Leather Bra to the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars
Fan Bingbing Already Won the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega Made Her 'SNL' Debut in a Sheer Top and the Shortest Shorts
Priyanka Chopra SXSW
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said It Took 22 Years for Her to Get Equal Pay
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Says Her Biggest Beauty Regret Is Getting Facial Filler
Royal Family Kate William Charlotte
Princess Charlotte Could Be Getting a New Royal Title
Jennifer Garner The Last Thing He Told Me
Jennifer Garner Reunites With an 'Alias' Favorite For Her Latest TV Show
Adam Brody Leighton Meester
Adam Brody Said That Marrying Leighton Meester Was an "Easy" Decision
Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Stephanie Hsu's Pink 2023 Oscars Gown Featured a Throwback Bubble Hem
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard feelings
Jennifer Lawrence Takes On Her Raunchiest Most Chaotic Role Yet in 'No Hard Feelings'