Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'

Fans of '00s rom-coms (and HBO sexy-coms) have reason to celebrate. Not only is the world prepping for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw's "happy reunion" on And Just Like That ...'s second season, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett are reuniting for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the third installment of the beloved 2002 fish-out-of-water comedy. While Vardalos didn't reveal any plot details for either project, she did let fans in on a little tidbit that'll have them wondering about just how much of Aidan Shaw will be on display when the Sex and the City revival show returns.

"He told me something right before he went to film," Vardalos told Entertainment Tonight. "He got in really good shape. So, I have a feeling there's nudity in that. I have a feeling. John's vegan now, so he looks good."

Getty Images

Last month, Corbett's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a very revealing (in terms of plot, that is) snapshot to her Instagram.



"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker captioned the photo, which showed Carrie and Aidan kissing. She confirmed the character's return to the show in September 2022.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra of Aidan's homecoming. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She promised that season 2 will include "an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

