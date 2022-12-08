This Shampoo and Conditioner Combo Has Given Me the Smoothest Hair of My Life

I have a love-hate relationship with frizz.

On one hand, there are times when I love a full 'fro. I think it's beautiful and chic — plus, I've long been a fan of big hair. On the other hand, there are some days when I appreciate curl definition, as well as the sleekness of a blowout.

Thankfully, for the days when I don't feel like battling the will of nature, I've got Nexxus's Ultralight Smooth Weightless Frizz Protection Shampoo and Conditioner to get the job done.

I've long trusted Nexxus to be one of the few brands that are effective across most (if not all) hair types. So, going into testing, I didn't have any doubts when it came to the product's efficacy in terms of nourishing my hair. I was curious to see how it would stand up to frizz, though.

The shampoo and conditioner both boast almond protein and jasmine flower to promote smoothness, and each offer a sulfate- and silicone-free formula.

Courtesy.

To shop: $16; target.com

While most shampoos are drying, this one actually left my hair feeling like anything but hay. Instead, it offered a nice lather without stripping my already delicate curls.

Next up was the conditioner: It gave my hair ample moisture, all while making detangling easy with a decent amount of slip.



Nexxus

To shop: $16; target.com

When used together, these products are said to offer 72 hour protection from 98% of humidity, and after testing, I definitely believe the hype.

Despite being in a crazy humid climate, my curls stayed hydrated and defined the entire time I was away. I washed my hair around two to three times that week after being exposed to sand and salt water (much more than my regular routine), and was wowed with every wash.

So, if you're headed south for the holidays and don't have time for a protective style before takeoff, consider grabbing this amazing duo on your next Target run.

Trust me, you won't regret it.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.