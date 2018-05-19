Where Is Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially wed!

The ceremony was the fairy tale procession we’d imagined it would be. Meghan walked the aisle in an long-sleeved gown with a lengthy train and bateau neckline, designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller. Keeping with royal tradition, Meghan wore a sparking diamond tiara (which once belonged to Queen Mary) and a long veil with delicate embroidery.

Capping off the ceremony, the couple exchanged Cleave and Company wedding bands crafted from a piece of Welsh Gold bestowed upon the newlyweds by Queen Elizabeth.

But, um, where’s Meghan’s engagement ring? The diamond stunner was noticeably absent from the Duchess of Sussex’s left hand, where it typically lives. Traditionally, one wears their engagement ring on their left hand, and moves the wedding band below it once the bands are exchanged.

However, Markle, the star of the ceremony seen around the world, diverted from regular protocol before and during the wedding and instead wore her engagement ring on her right.

In fact, this isn’t so odd after all—many brides choose to wear their engagement ring on their right hand during their wedding day. I mean, it’s a little messy to remove your engagement ring, put your band on, and stack your engagement ring atop it—not exactly an ideal photo opp.

Kate Middleton wears her wedding band below her engagement ring (closer to her heart, as tradition dictates), and it’s likely that Markle will do so as well.