Princess Charlotte Enjoys Riding Horses and Prince George Is "Fascinated" by Fencing, Kate Middleton Shares

Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte destined to be the next generation of Olympic athletes? While it's still a bit early to tell, Kate Middleton did reveal that the pint-size royals are already showing affinities for two sports.

On Tuesday night the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth, to welcome Britain's Olympics and Paralympics teams to Buckingham Palace. During the evening, Middleton—who stunned in a floral Alexander McQueen midi dress—reportedly revealed to two-time Paralympic gold medalist and equestrian Natasha Baker that 18-month-old Charlotte is already quite the little rider herself.

"I asked her how the children were and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time," Baker said, according to People. "She emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

As for 3-year-old George? Well, he's smitten with fencing.

"George is fascinated by fencing, but I think that's because of the face shields," she told Baker.