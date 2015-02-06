Zsa Zsa Gabor Turns 98! Celebrate Her Birthday with Vintage Photos of the Icon

Image zoom Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, actress-socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor turns 98! The Hungarian-born icon rose to fame in the 1950s with starring roles in Lovely to Look At, We're Not Married! (opposite Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire), and Death of a Scoundrel (opposite ex-husband George Sanders), among other titles. Despite her success on the big screen, the glamorous star is best known for her vivacious personality and fascinating personal life--she has been married nine times, though prefers to see her many marriages in a different light, claiming that she's "only had eight different husbands." Oh what a life--and you better believe we're toasting to it, dahlin'! Ahead, see flawless photos of Zsa Zsa Gabor from her early days in honor of her big day.

