These Hilarious TV Actresses Will Portray Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton in a Play

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are coming together—but not in the way you might expect.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Girls star Zosia Mamet and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch are gearing up to take on the roles of the respective First Daughters come July. Titled The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka and directed by Carolyn Cantor, the satirical production will take on the 2016 presidential election and the relationship the two shared during the showdown.

Melissa and her husband, Winston Rauch, co-wrote the script. “We were moved when Meryl Streep reminded us of Carrie Fisher’s beautiful advice to, ‘Take your broken heart and make it into art,’ and this is our humble attempt to do so,” they said in a statement. “The idea for this play was sparked by a fascination over the reported friendship between Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump. We felt this provided a perfect filter through which we could fictionally explore the epic rollercoaster that led up to the election last November and a comedic requiem for the dream that so many of us held during that time.”

The show’s bound to make you LOL, but where can you watch it? The one-night-only performance will take place July 24 at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Most impressively, all proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Mark your calendars.