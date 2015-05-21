Go Inside Zosia Mamet's New $1.2 Million Upper West Side Apartment

Many A-listers might be transitioning from lush Manhattan residents to hip Brooklyn dwellings, but Zosia Mamet, surprisingly, has done the exact opposite. City Realty's blog 6sqft announced that the Girls actress just got her hands on an Upper West Side apartment for $1.2 million.

RELATED: Michelle Williams's Brooklyn Townhouse Goes on Sale! See Inside the $7.5 Million Beauty

Mamet listed her Brooklyn pad for sale back in October 2014, but we never would have guessed that she'd be leaving the trendy area and heading to the ritzy neighborhood. Although we were a little taken aback, we must admit that her new place has a lot of charm. The apartment includes two bedrooms, with an option for a third—and (our favorite part) the master bedroom boasts a whopping four closets. There's also lots of space for entertaining and a beautifully renovated kitchen.

Take a peek inside Zosia's Mamet's new spot below.

PHOTOS: 50 Celebrity Rooms to Be Inspired By