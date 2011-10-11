Zoolander Returns With a New Look!

[vodpod id=Video.15531834&w=640&h=385&fv=]

Derek Zoolander returned! The hilarious fashion model character played by Ben Stiller made an appearance on the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, ten years after the original release of the Zoolander movie. And he came to talk Halloween. “I’m not wearing a costume,” he told the audience. “I’m just wearing my new look: Cold Coffee.” Spoiler alert: It’s just like Blue Steel, only the 2011 version. And it's really, really, ridiculously good looking. Skip to minute 3:05 in the clip above to see Zoolander in action.

