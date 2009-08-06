Zooey Deschanel's Latest Role: Celebrity Shoe Designer

"I have never wanted to dress like anyone in particular. I like to express myself in my own way," 500 Days of Summer star Zooey Deschanel told us when she posed for our August issue. Now Deschanel has put her singular style to use for a good cause, designing a pair of heels that are on the auction block at Clothes Off Our Back. The one-of-a-kind RODO (an Italian brand worn by actresses like Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett) pumps are studded with purple crystals and signed by the actress. Place your bid now!