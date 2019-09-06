Zooey Deschanel and Husband Jacob Pechenik Have Broken Up
They tied the knot in 2015 and share two children.
Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split up after four years of marriage, E! News reports.
Deschanel and Pechenik, a film producer, got engaged in 2015 and got married later that year. They also welcomed their first child that year, a daughter named Elsie Otter Pechenik, and in 2017, they welcomed a boy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.
"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they told E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."