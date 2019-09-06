Zooey Deschanel and Husband Jacob Pechenik Have Broken Up

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split up after four years of marriage, E! News reports.

Deschanel and Pechenik, a film producer, got engaged in 2015 and got married later that year. They also welcomed their first child that year, a daughter named Elsie Otter Pechenik, and in 2017, they welcomed a boy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty Images

RELATED: Here's Why You Haven't Seen Zooey Deschanel Onscreen in a While

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they told E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."