Zooey Deschanel Debuts Her Baby Bump in Cute Workout Gear

We've finally gotten our first good look at Zooey Deschanel’s baby bump, and there's no question that she's one of the cutest pregnant women ever. The New Girl star was snapped leaving a workout class in Los Angeles, where she covered her pregnant tummy in a heather gray sweatshirt and black leggings, topping off her comfy look with navy blue Ugg boots.

Deschanel revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Jacob Pechenik back in January, and she is due later this year. We can’t wait to see how the actress continues to dress her baby bump!

Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

