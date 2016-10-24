Zooey Deschanel’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed with This One Item in the Closet

Zooey Deschanel’s daughter Elsie Otter is only 14 months old, but she’s already a budding fashion critic. The New Girl star appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and revealed that her little girl has a large vocabulary, but there’s one word that’s her favorite word.

“She is really special,” Deschanel said. “She says a lot of words but she’s really obsessed with hats right now.”

“My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her. As soon as my mom came up, Elsie, my daughter, said, ‘Hat! Hat!’ She wasn’t wearing one, and my mom’s like, ‘Yeah, I wear hats!’ And then someone came in the restaurant wearing a hat, and she was like, ‘Hat! Hat!’ and pointed across the restaurant,” the actress said.

“I think it’s just she’s really proud of herself that she recognizes the hat. And then she started pointing—like if she walks in my closet, the hats are up on the top shelf and she goes, ‘Hat!’ like it’s very exciting to her,” Deschanel revealed. It sounds like this 1-year-old is already taking after her mom’s bubbly personality, but as much as she likes to identify hats, she doesn’t love wearing them.

RELATED: 9 of Emily Deschanel's Sweetest Sister Moments with Sister Zooey

“I mean, she rips them off, but they’re so cute,” the Trolls star joked. “She likes wearing little bows and stuff in her hair.”

What else is in her budding vocabulary? “She says 'apple' and 'cheese and crackers'—a lot of food items and clothing items. It’s all the important things,” she joked.

Watch the new mom’s adorable interview at top.