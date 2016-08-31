Zooey Deschanel Made a Smash Cake for Her Daughter's 1st Birthday and It Didn't Go Well

Making toddlers happy can be quite the tough task. Zooey Deschanel learned this the hard way as she recently celebrated her daughter Elsie Otter's first birthday. Not wanting to give her a real cake with sugar, mom made her a smash cake, as she had read they were all the rage for 1-year-olds.

"I made her a little heart-shaped cake that didn't have sugar and I put mashed banana in it—well, she's so little I didn't put sugar in it—and then I whipped up some cocount cream and put it on top so it looked like a cupcake," she told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Well it may have looked like a cupcake, but it wasn't fooling this little girl. Deschanel said the Elsie looked at the cake, poked it, tasted it, and shook her head "no." "She was not at all interested. No smashing!" she said. "They're smart. They know they've been cheated," said Kimmel. Deschanel said she would let her daughter have sugar eventually, but not for some time. "I just kinda want to put it off because it makes them crazy," said the New Girl star.

Deschanel said she herself grew up with a lot of rules, including not having cable television. She said her mom would often find her watching cooking shows on PBS. "Is that where you learned to make that crappy cake?" joked Kimmel. Deschanel also said that her baby is very interested in her phone. "She like, steals my phone. She thinks it's like hilarious," said the actress. Deschanel said her baby even knows to hold it up to her face and say, "Hello." "It glows and it looks like a toy and really, you can hand them a piece of toast and they'll talk into it," said Kimmel. "Kids know a lot of stuff we can't really explain. Mine calls gambling web sites. Is that normal?" We're not sure if it is, Kimmel.

Watch Deschanel talk about her daughter's birthday cake in the clip above.