Zooey Deschanel Is Dating This HGTV Star

There's a new man in Zooey Deschanel's life: HGTV's Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

A week after the actress announced her separation from film producer husband, Jacob Pechenik, Zooey and Jonathan confirmed their couple status with a PDA session at Little Dom's restaurant in Silver Lake, Calif. on Friday evening.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source tells People.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that the new couple met while shooting an episode of Carpool Karaoke this summer with their respective siblings. "She wasn’t really looking to date, but she and Jonathan hit it off unexpectedly,“ the source explained to Hollywood Life.

While Deschanel and Pechenik have been separated for months, they just went public with their breakup on Sept. 6. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple said in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Before Pechenik, Deschanel was married to the lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie, Ben Gibbard, while Scott was previously wed to airline crew scheduler Kelsy Ully.