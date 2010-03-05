Zoe Saldana's Last Minute Oscar Prep

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/Getty

Over the past year Zoe Saldana has traveled from Moscow to Mexico promoting Star Trek and Avatar, jetted to Italy for Milan Fashion Week and journeyed to the Dominican Republic to help victims of the earthquake in Haiti. Now she's back in L.A. with only a few days to get ready for the most glamorous night in Hollywood. "I've never been to the Oscars," Saldana told us at yesterday's Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, where she received the Star to Watch award. "And all these designers have made dresses for me, but I haven't picked one yet!" The pressure is on and time is running out, but Saldana has a secret weapon: "My stylist Petra Flannery knows me more than I know myself when it comes to fashion. She always puts me in something fits my personality and my mood, and she knows I go insane if I'm uncomfortable. Plus she wants me to look extra special," Saldana said. "I'm pretty sure she's going to find me the best dress!"