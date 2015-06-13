Get Zoë Saldana's Cover Look! Her Glam Squad Spills All the Details

Going back to work after having a baby can leave any new mom feeling a wee bit anxious and actress Zoë Saldana was no exception when she arrived on set in Malibu for our July cover shoot. "Back on the saddle again!" she said as she Instagrammed this snap with her glam squad: (from left) manicurist Tina Au, makeup artist Vera Steimberg, and hair stylist Ben Skervin. "It was my first day back to work," Saldana said. "I've been nervous about it, however being surrounded by an amazing group of individuals made for a great experience."

And sporting a post-pregnancy glow, Saldana was a cinch to get camera-ready. "Zoë's skin is already radiant, so I wanted to show that off," says Steimberg. With her bold coral lip as the focal point, the rest of Saldana's look was kept simple, except for a thin line of black liquid eyeliner and a few medium-size individual lashes."They make your eyes pop without having hardly any makeup on at all," she adds.

Meanwhile, Au stuck with brights, painting Saldana's nails in Essie's Canyon Coral ($9; essie.com), which matched her pretty pout. "I like to finish manicures with the Seche Vite top coat ($10; ulta.com)," Au told us. "It dries incredibly fast on shoots and leaves a super shiny finish."

For Saldana's polished waves, Skervin used the GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand ($245; sephora.com) to add definition to her top layers and left her strands natural underneath. Skervin suggested: "Keeping a mixed texture is a trick I use to give the hair hidden volume. And it is still completely smooth on top!"

