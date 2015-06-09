Zoë Saldana Explains "Why My Husband Took My Last Name" in InStyle's July Issue

In InStyle's July issue, cover star Zoë Saldana not only opens up about being a wife, mother, and actress, but gets candid about her husband Marco Perego's progressive decision to take her last name. After nearly two years of marriage to the professional soccer player-turned-artist (and since welcoming an adorable set of twin boys into the world), Saldana has finally revealed that Perego made the non-traditional choice following their nuptials in 2013 despite his wife's doubts.
"I tried to talk him out of it," she tells InStyle. "I told him, 'If you use my last name, you're going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.' But Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on a cute Italian accent], 'Ah, Zoë, I don't give a sheet.'"
The 36-year-old star subsequently stirred up a debate over the issue, and took to her Facebook page to give a joint statement with her husband:
In our interview with Saldana, she also talks about how motherhood has changed her marriage, the way that she views her body post-pregnancy, and the importance of being a "real" person.
