Watch Zoë Saldana's Adorable Video of Her Twins Enjoying The Goonies

The family that watches Goonies together, stays together. Zoë Saldana just shared an adorable video of husband, Marco Perego, and their twin sons, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, watching the '80s flick—and it'll probably melt your heart.

In the actress's Instagram video, the trio sprawls out on the couch to catch the movie on a laptop. As they watch, one of the boys gets a little enthusiastic and starts to gently kick his brother and Papa Perego has to intervene. Aw!

The proud mom wrote on the photo, "Watching the Goonies with Papa. Doesn't get any better than this." Indeed—you're never too young to enjoy a classic and family time! Watch Saldana's video here:

Earlier this year the actress, who gave birth to her sons last November, told InStyle about her thoughts on heading back to work with young children. "I have been talking to a lot of my friends that are also first-time moms, and we're all dreading that moment," Saldana said. "But I've also been talking with moms that did it and went through that experience, and they say it gets better."

