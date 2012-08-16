Zoe Saldana Sings for Nina: More Actresses as Famous Singers!

By Rose Walano
Aug 16, 2012 @ 5:45 pm
Zoe Saldana is going to play a famous singer on the screen! The actress just signed on to star as American jazz singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone in Nina, THR reports. And she's not alone: Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Stewart, and more have risen to the challenge of playing a real singer on film (some with Oscar-winning performances!). See more of our favorite actresses who've played real singers in the gallery.

