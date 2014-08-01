Zoe Saldana Pops in an Eye-Catching Pink A.L.C. Dress

Zoe Saldana is head-to-toe green in this weekend's blockbuster superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy, but she was looking hot in pink (hot pink, to be exact) during her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night.

The actress rocked a relaxed but chic A.L.C. dress—complete with a black stripe at the collar and down each sleeve—for her the talk show appearance with fellow guest Laverne Cox. Saldana paired the standout number with black Christian Louboutin heels and perfectly juxtaposed the bold dress with her free-flowing hair down and soft, rosy makeup.

It's a bright pop of color for the star, who looked downright stunning in a white Calvin Klein dress earlier this week during a visit to the New York Stock Exchange with her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt. Facts are facts: She simply looks awesome in any color.

