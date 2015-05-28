Zoe Saldana Shares Cute Snap of Her Twins Laughing at Dad Marco Perego's Dance Moves

Zoe Saldana's man has some killer dance moves! Yesterday, the actress shared an adorable Instagram snap of her husband Marco Perego dancing for their twin boys, Bowie and Cy, who seemed to be enjoying every minute of it.

"Marco's dancing always puts these two in a good mood #6monthstoday #twinning," Saldana captioned the sweet photo of the little ones watching their dad bust a move from their mini chairs (below). Perego also shared the same snap on his Facebook page and wrote: "Say what you will about my dance moves, but my boys love them!!"

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Shares Her "Slow, Painful" Journey of Getting Back into Shape After Having Twins

But Bowie and Cy had more than their father's cool dancing to be happy about—the pair was also celebrating turning 6 months old.

Marco's dancing always puts these two in a good mood #6monthstoday #twinning A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 27, 2015 at 1:21pm PDT

PHOTOS: Relive Zoe Saldana’s Best Maternity Style Moments