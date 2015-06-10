11 Photos That Prove Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego Are the Most Supportive Couple in Hollywood

As we found out in InStyle's July issue, cover star Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego are one of Hollywood's most progressive couples. The actress revealed to us in her interview that Perego made the non-traditional choice to take her last name rather than vice versa. "I tried to talk him out of it," she tells InStyle. "I told him, 'If you use my last name, you're going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.' But Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on a cute Italian accent], 'Ah, Zoë, I don't give a sheet.'"
The 36-year-old star later posted a statement on her Facebook page to clear up any misconceptions about the choice, and to remind men and women to rethink common gender roles. "Let’s redefine masculinity," she wrote. "A real 'man' leads along side his partner. A real man accepts his mortality. A real man acknowledges that nothing can be done alone."
From her Instagram page, it's clear that she and Perego practice these ideals every day. Saldana never shies away from posting pictures of the two of them lovingly supporting each other and being a team. Whether it's a romantic shot for Valentine's Day or Perego on daddy duty, the Saldanas are forging a new path together. Scroll down to see eleven photos of the couple redifining what it means to be a modern couple.
