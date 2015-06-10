11 Photos That Prove Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego Are the Most Supportive Couple in Hollywood

As we found out in InStyle's July issue, cover star Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego are one of Hollywood's most progressive couples. The actress revealed to us in her interview that Perego made the non-traditional choice to take her last name rather than vice versa. "I tried to talk him out of it," she tells InStyle. "I told him, 'If you use my last name, you're going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.' But Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on a cute Italian accent], 'Ah, Zoë, I don't give a sheet.'"

The 36-year-old star later posted a statement on her Facebook page to clear up any misconceptions about the choice, and to remind men and women to rethink common gender roles. "Let’s redefine masculinity," she wrote. "A real 'man' leads along side his partner. A real man accepts his mortality. A real man acknowledges that nothing can be done alone."

From her Instagram page, it's clear that she and Perego practice these ideals every day. Saldana never shies away from posting pictures of the two of them lovingly supporting each other and being a team. Whether it's a romantic shot for Valentine's Day or Perego on daddy duty, the Saldanas are forging a new path together. Scroll down to see eleven photos of the couple redifining what it means to be a modern couple.

Thankful for the weekend, and the quality time spent with family #familytime #marcoperego #homesweethome A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 18, 2015 at 11:27am PDT

We know what we're watching tonight!! #starwars #starwarsday #maythe4thbewithyou A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 4, 2015 at 11:52am PDT

Marco's dancing always puts these two in a good mood #6monthstoday #twinning A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 27, 2015 at 1:21pm PDT

My heart. My soul. My love. #mothersdaycontinues #besthusbandever A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 12, 2015 at 2:56pm PDT

Feliz Día de San Valentín mi amado. Gracias a ti hoy tengo el amor que siempre había anhelado. Gracias por existir y por ser la criatura más hermosa en mi universo. Happy Valentine's Day my love. Thank you for being born and for being the most precious creature in my universe. A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 14, 2015 at 7:04am PST

It's a #family affair! #Twins #Fullhouse A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 13, 2015 at 9:20am PST

No words... Sin palabras.... #Marco A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 12, 2015 at 1:28pm PST

Day 1 of my #gettingbackintoshape -it may not seem like work but believe me Steve Moyer is kicking our ass! @moyermethod #thewaywewere Primer día de entrenamiento- quizás no se vea que estamos trabajando pero créanme que nuestro entrenador Steve Moyer nos esta partiendo el trasero jaja @moyermethod A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 7, 2015 at 10:52am PST

Last night at the @HHFoundation What a beautiful nite. Gracias por mi premio! #washington #hispanicheritagefoundation A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Sep 19, 2014 at 7:23am PDT

Thank you! Gracias! Grazie! To all my fans for your love, support and good vibes. Your kind words give me strength and keep my focused on what's positive and good about what I do as an artist. My Partner and Family also thank you. Love you tons! A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Aug 11, 2014 at 11:39am PDT

