Zoe Saldana on Loving Her Post-Baby Body and the One Thing She Can't Wait to Wear Again

Not only did Zoe Saldana look incredible at the 26th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night, but, internally, she felt amazing too. For the event, the star stepped out in a wow-worthy fire engine red Cushnie et Ochs dress that featured a unique curved hem with off-tone pleating underneath. The new mom of twins completed her ensemble with patent Kurt Geiger pumps and a bold red lip, which made one powerful fashion statement on the red carpet.

And while Saldana admits that she's not quite back in pre-baby shape, the star is totally okay with it. "I still miss a lot of things when it comes to fashion, and I still can’t wear a lot of things," Saldana tells InStyle. "But it’s okay, because I’m loving this new bodysuit that I’m in. And if it stays forever I’m going to be a very happy lady."

But, there is one piece of clothing the actress wants to get back in to, stat: "I just want to get into my high-waisted skinny jeans," she says. "I want to wear them, but I can’t right now. I’m waiting for things to kind of go back into place." Skinny jeans or not, we think Zoe looks totally gorgeous.

—With reporting by Scott Huver