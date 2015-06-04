New Mom Zoë Saldana Glows in Dolce & Gabbana on InStyle's July Cover

It's Zoë Saldana's first day back at work, and truth be told, she's having fun. Her twin boys, Cy and Bowie, are nearby, and she's singing "Sweet Dreams" by the Eurythmics while snacking on trail mix from Whole Foods Market. "I had forgotten how much fun shoots can be!" Saldana says while trying on a delicate Hermès watch and diamond feather earrings by Sidney Garber for the cover of InStyle's July issue, available on newsstands and for digital download June 12.

The issue, on which the actress wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress, bracelet and ring by Dior Fine Jewelry, and rings by Jane Taylor Jewelry, marks her first cover since giving birth to her sons in November of 2014. And it seems as if motherhood has only made Saldana even more gorgeous and lovable—if that's even possible. "Zoë likes to be silly," says manicurist Tina Au, who was at our shoot. "She kept us all laughing with her awesome impressions."

Photographed by Paul Maffi in Malibu's Villa de Leon, on set the star gravitated toward the warm tones of a Missoni swimsuit, Albertus Swanepoel's raffish raffia hat, and oversize sunnies by Oliver Peoples. Though the outfit is a far cry from her go-to uniform, which she revealed is jeans, a button-down, and red lipstick.

To see the full feature on Saldana, where she opens up about her new roles as a wife, mother, star of Infinitely Polar Bear, and more, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 12.

