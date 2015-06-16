Zoë Saldana Took Over InStyle's Instagram Yesterday! See All of Her Snaps

Instagram/instylemagazine
Jennifer Davis
Jun 16, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Yesterday, InStyle's July cover star Zoë Saldana brought her photo-sharing skills to our Instagram account to show our followers how a busy day in her life looks. The actress woke up bright and early before a jam-packed day of interviews and television appearances to promote her new film, Infinitely Polar Bear, out Friday, June 19, and she was go, go, go until late into the evening.

If you missed any of her fun 'grams from yesterday, don't fret. We've rounded up all eight of them below, plus an extra that didn't make it into the takeover. Scroll down to see them now, and be sure to follow @instylemagazine for more exclusive takeovers in the future.

8:07 a.m.

 

9:58 a.m.

 

11:02 a.m.

 

12:06 p.m.

"Backstage @thetalk_cbs!! Tune-in at 1pm PT on CBS when I chat with the ladies about #infinitelypolarbear." -- @zoesaldana

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

1:53 p.m.

"LA Press Junket Day for #InfinitelyPolarBear ! Let the interviews commence...." -- @zoesaldana

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

4:44 p.m.

"Getting to see my friend and #infinitelypolarbear costar @markruffalo was a highlight of the day!" -- @zoesaldana

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

6:35 p.m.

"Best publicist in town, @GaryMantoosh, backstage making things happen! 💗" -- @zoesaldana

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

7:55 p.m.

"So great getting to meet and speak with @tavissmiley to finish up the press day for #infinitelypolarbear!" -- @zoesaldana

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

8:53 p.m.

"Signing off!!! Thank you again @Instylemagazine!"

 

Courtesy

RELATED: Zoë Saldana Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her InStyle Cover Shoot

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!