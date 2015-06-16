Zoë Saldana Took Over InStyle's Instagram Yesterday! See All of Her Snaps

Yesterday, InStyle's July cover star Zoë Saldana brought her photo-sharing skills to our Instagram account to show our followers how a busy day in her life looks. The actress woke up bright and early before a jam-packed day of interviews and television appearances to promote her new film, Infinitely Polar Bear, out Friday, June 19, and she was go, go, go until late into the evening.

If you missed any of her fun 'grams from yesterday, don't fret. We've rounded up all eight of them below, plus an extra that didn't make it into the takeover. Scroll down to see them now, and be sure to follow @instylemagazine for more exclusive takeovers in the future.

8:07 a.m.

Our July cover star @zoesaldana is taking over our Instagram today! Here's her first photo. "Starting the day off with some yerba mate - Argentinian style" #infinitelypolarbear #zoeinstyle A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:07am PDT

9:58 a.m.

"Pajamas on with one of the boys in my arms - makes for a great morning before my publicity day for #infinitelypolarbear!" -- @zoesaldana A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 9:58am PDT

11:02 a.m.

12:06 p.m.

"Backstage @thetalk_cbs!! Tune-in at 1pm PT on CBS when I chat with the ladies about #infinitelypolarbear." -- @zoesaldana A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 12:06pm PDT

1:53 p.m.

"LA Press Junket Day for #InfinitelyPolarBear ! Let the interviews commence...." -- @zoesaldana A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT

4:44 p.m.

"Getting to see my friend and #infinitelypolarbear costar @markruffalo was a highlight of the day!" -- @zoesaldana A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 4:44pm PDT

6:35 p.m.

"Best publicist in town, @GaryMantoosh, backstage making things happen! 💗" -- @zoesaldana A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 6:35pm PDT

7:55 p.m.

"So great getting to meet and speak with @tavissmiley to finish up the press day for #infinitelypolarbear!" -- @zoesaldana A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 15, 2015 at 7:55pm PDT

8:53 p.m.

"Signing off!!! Thank you again @Instylemagazine!"

Courtesy

