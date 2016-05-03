Zoë Saldana Has a Romantic Message for Husband Marco Perego

While Zoë Saldana's gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a long train, may have stolen the show (and a good deal of red carpet space) at last night's Met Gala, it was husband Marco Perego who had the actress's attention. The two looked more in love than ever at the ball, even stopping to share a sexy kiss on the carpet before heading in for the night's main event.

And their love fest didn't end when the clock struck midnight—today, Saldana posted another pic of herself and Perego kissing, along with a simple but incredibly romantic message. "All that matters," she captioned the 'gram, along with both a Spanish and Italian translation.

RELATED: 120 Romantic Message Ideas

All that matters... Lo unico que importa.... # l unica cosa che conta... #beyourself #setú A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 3, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

Earlier in the day, Saldana posted a photo of herself spending some quality time with her twins, Cy and Bowie, pre-Met Gala, along with the same message. Clearly, family means the world to the actress.

RELATED: Zoë Saldana on Motherhood, Embracing Her Curves, and Why She Can No Longer Stand Heels