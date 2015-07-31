Zoë Saldana Shows Off Her Insane Abs in New Gym Selfie

Zoë Saldana may have given birth to her twin boys Cy and Bowie at the end of last year, but the new mom has wasted no time in getting back into killer shape. Saldana took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a gym selfie that shows off her super toned midsection. "Almost there! It's been difficult but so rewarding. I feel strong. All it takes is determination! Mommies we can all do it, damn it!!!" she captioned the shot.

Of course, Saldana's fans immediately responded to her post with praise and admiration, something that the actress did not take lightly. On Thursday, she shared a response to the comments on the photos, thanking her followers for their kind words and telling them how much they motivate her. "Beautiful ladies, thank you for your positive comments. You have no idea the joy and pride I feel when I read your comments saying you feel inspired and want to do it for yourself. Please continue to share, I was inspired by so many mommies around me to get back into shape because they shared their journey with me. We are stronger when we stick together- wishing each other good, cheering each other along. So please continue to share, I do read your comments and I do see the pictures you post of yourselves. I am sending you love and good vibes always! Love you Ladies!!! Your sister, Zoe."

Since embarking on her post-pregnancy fitness journey, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress hasn't been shy about sharing the ups and downs on her Facebook and Instagram pages, where she also posts motivational quotes and interacts with her fans.

RELATED: Zoë Saldana Shares Her "Slow, Painful" Journey of Getting Back Into Shape After Having Twins

Related Video: How to Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez