Zoë Saldana's Family Trip Will Give You Major Vacation Goals 

Could Zoë Saldana's family get any cuter? The actress gave us another glimpse at her envious brood today by way of a stunning vacation 'gram, and it has us dreaming of tropical locales.

"Good Morning... Buenos Dias... Buon Journo..." Saldana captioned the pic, which shows her smiling at the camera with her husband and one of her twin sons in the background. The trio is standing on an overcast beach on Grand Cayman Island, with the crystal clear blue waters of the Caribbean shimmering behind them. Yep, we're definitely jealous.

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 26, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

Saldana is currently enjoying some time off from filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but she's not the only cast member doing so. Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the film, is also spending his downtime with his family, and took to Instagram yesterday to share a too-cute photo from an intimate movie night with wife Anna Faris and son Jack.