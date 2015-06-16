Zoë Saldana's Chic (and Comfy!) Flats Are About to Be Your New Favorite Shoes

First North West, now Zoë Saldana! The new mom and our July cover girl hit the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing a pair of Bloch shoes—the same brand behind little North West's ballerina flats. Saldana's Alto Jazz oxford style ($132; zappos.com) proved that they can pound the pavement just as well as stun on stage. And since the shoes originated as dancer flats, can you image how comfortable they must be? The Infinitely Polar Bear star paired her Bloch slip-ons with slouchy leather trousers, a Saint Laurent star-printed T-shirt ($273; farfetch.com), and a cozy cardigan.

Shop it: Bloch alto jazz shoes, $132; zappos.com.

More stylish Bloch shoes:

1. Bloch Fonteyn ballerina flats in pink, $128; zappos.com. 2. Bloch roll-up ballerina flats, $112; zappos.com. 3. Bloch Fonteyn ballerina flats in silver, $112; zappos.com.

