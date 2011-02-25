Zoe, Longoria, More Celebrate Tom Ford's Los Angeles Store

Tom Ford opened his first Los Angeles-area store on Rodeo Drive last night, and we popped by to check it out. Inside, Eva Longoria, Kristin Davis, and Rosario Dawson were among the many celebrities who swung by to celebrate the designer's new outpost, a two-floor 9,200-square-foot space with 23-foot ceilings. Interior designer William Sofield designed the mostly gray, silver, and high-gloss lacquer glass space, which includes two exterior courtyards covered in blue-gray marble. Stylist Rachel Zoe, who is dressing Anne Hathaway for her Oscars hosting gig, also attended to support the designer wearing a vintage Oleg Cassini dress. “I’m nine months pregnant, so I’m sort of limited," she said of her look. "My water could break as I stand here.” Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at Tom Ford's Los Angeles store opening.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf